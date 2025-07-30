Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 935.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 461,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $411,701,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total transaction of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,273.97. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,408 shares of company stock valued at $186,614,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,168.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,235.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,077.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

