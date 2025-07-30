Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $520,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,308,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,839,986,000 after buying an additional 119,787 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,408 shares of company stock valued at $186,614,540. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,168.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,235.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,077.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

