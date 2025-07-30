Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,603,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $590.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 790.07%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

