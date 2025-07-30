Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90,543 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,078,027. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

