United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Canada dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Daiwa America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 10.5%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.