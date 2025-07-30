SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $482.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

