Bayforest Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 125.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.5% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

