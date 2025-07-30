Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 11,299 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Expedia Group worth $66,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.