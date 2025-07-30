First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.