Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after acquiring an additional 155,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.45. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

