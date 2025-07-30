Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

