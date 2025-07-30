Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 3,522 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

