Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 29,635 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FER. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.