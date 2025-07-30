Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

