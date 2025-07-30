Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,803,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,583,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,912 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 131,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

