KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $588,000 Stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ODDITY Tech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ODDITY Tech by 15.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

ODD stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. ODDITY Tech’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

