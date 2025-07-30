FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

