Cwm LLC Sells 735 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RRR opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.76%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

