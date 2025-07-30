Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,906 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

