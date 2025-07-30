Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSE:KWEB opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

