Aegis Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 140,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

