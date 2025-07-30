Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for 6.2% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $38.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

