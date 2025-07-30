Eastern Bank Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,451 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 541.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,575 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,817,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 21,802.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 280,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $156.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

