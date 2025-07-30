Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,704 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,510,000 after purchasing an additional 897,140 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,118,000 after purchasing an additional 667,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,278,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 603,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

