Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 19,000 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 253.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Zoom Communications comprises 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 990.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ZM opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,717.50. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $6,804,703. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

