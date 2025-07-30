JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,200 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HELO opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

