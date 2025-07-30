Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,878 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Freshworks worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,791.20. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $114,352.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,018.34. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,075 shares of company stock worth $3,219,261. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

