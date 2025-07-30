TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.88 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,418 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,938 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 346 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.1%

COIN opened at $371.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,208,340 shares of company stock valued at $439,997,456. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.