KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,380,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 502,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 329,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 173,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

