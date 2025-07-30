IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after buying an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

