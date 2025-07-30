Assetmark Inc. Takes $3.73 Million Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,919,000 after buying an additional 2,841,559 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $105,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $95,162,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Maplebear by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after buying an additional 1,416,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,758,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CART. Loop Capital increased their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

