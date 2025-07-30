Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $220,000. Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 375,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 76,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 27.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,362,000 after buying an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $245.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.16.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

