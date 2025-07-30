Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.81% of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PLMK opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

(Free Report)

Read More

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, which was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 10, 2024 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.