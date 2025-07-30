Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.81% of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ PLMK opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.
About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV
