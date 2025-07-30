Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 66.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIRK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

