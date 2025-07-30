Vestcor Inc Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,141,000 after purchasing an additional 146,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 918.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.00. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

