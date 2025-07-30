Dearborn Partners LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

