Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,122,922,000 after purchasing an additional 688,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,055,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $916,037,000 after buying an additional 750,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,441,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $626,078,000 after buying an additional 1,335,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

