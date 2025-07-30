SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Eastern Bank boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $4,002,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4%

CRWD opened at $465.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.91 and a 200 day moving average of $420.72. The company has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of -674.65 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at $20,286,004.27. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,820 shares of company stock worth $113,297,985. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

