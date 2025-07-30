62,728 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

