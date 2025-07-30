Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 39.5% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

