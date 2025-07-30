Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 176 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $486.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

