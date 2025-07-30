Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,183 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.

Insider Activity

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $138.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Scorziello sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $580,333.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,517.62. This represents a 76.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLMB

About Climb Global Solutions

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.