Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 20,339 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5%

CL opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

