Eastern Bank Purchases 5,259 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 82,340.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after purchasing an additional 586,034 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $205,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,280,000 after buying an additional 166,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,606,000 after buying an additional 81,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $811.13 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $835.91 and its 200-day moving average is $855.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

