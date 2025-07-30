Norden Group LLC Sells 768 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

Shares of DT stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

