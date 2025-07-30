AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Reliance by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $299.68 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.44 and a 200 day moving average of $296.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.