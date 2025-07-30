Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5%

CL opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

