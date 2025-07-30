XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1,871.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Freshpet worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bryce Point Capital LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freshpet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in Freshpet by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Freshpet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

Shares of FRPT opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 228.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

