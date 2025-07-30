Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 4.02% of Profound Medical worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PROF. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $6,577,000. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 306,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PROF. Raymond James Financial downgraded Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of PROF opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 269.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arun Swarup Menawat bought 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,887.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 587,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,930.97. This represents a 2.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

