AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 376 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CarMax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CarMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in CarMax by 19.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of KMX opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

